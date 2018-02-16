Aid agencies seek $263m for Mali's vulnerable

File: Aid agencies in Mali have launched a 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan appealing for $263-million for the most vulnerable Malians. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) appealing for $263-million (R3.49-billion) for the most vulnerable people in Mali has been launched by aid agencies, the UN reports.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Mali Mbaranga Gasarabwe said on Thursday that the humanitarian community would be focusing on food security and nutrition, health, water, education, hygiene and sanitation.

About 5.1 million people, or more than 27 percent of the total population, live in areas affected by a security crisis – with food uncertainty affecting more than one-in-five people.

Between 2017 and 2018, the number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition jumped more than 10 percent, from 142,000 to an alarming 165,000 – weakening their immune systems and increasing their chances of death by nine-fold should they fall ill.

Four million of these in the northern regions will not be self-sufficient enough to meet their basic needs – in Mopti and Macina and Niono cercles in Segou.

Moreover, in recent months schools have continued to close at a steady, significant rate, from 297 in 2016 to 500 at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.

The HRP aims to provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable by strengthening access to basic social services, improving livelihoods and resilience, and strengthening emergency preparedness.

It focuses on emergency response while encouraging the adoption of sustainable solutions in connection with development actors – taking into account the changing political and security context and the ability of actors to intervene on the ground.

African News Agency