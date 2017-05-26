Al-Shabaab kills 5 Kenyan police in third bombing

Al Shabaab militants parade new recruits after arriving in Mogadishufrom their training camp south of the capital in this 21 October, 2010 file photo. Photo: REUTERS/Feisal Omar/Files

NAIROBI - Five police officers were killed Thursday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Kenya in an attack claimed by al-Shabaab Islamists a day after nine police died in similar blasts.

The officers had been deployed to the restive northeastern region to take part in an operation against the Somali-led militants after two separate roadside bombs on Wednesday.

"The five police officers killed in the attack were headed to boost the ongoing operation in Liboi," said North Eastern regional coordinator Mohamud Ali Saleh referring to a town on the border with Somalia.

The Kenya Red Cross said the latest attack occurred between Malelei and Kulan in Garissa county when a vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED).

The blast flipped over the green police pickup and tore its rear end off.

Al-Shabaab, a Somali-led Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group, claimed the attackas well as the previous two,in a statement carried by the SITE Intelligence Group.

On Wednesday morning four police officers were killed when their vehicle drove over a roadside bomb near the Liboi border post.

Three were killed instantly and a fourth died of his injuries later, according to a police report seen Thursday by AFP that revised the initial toll of three.

Later in the day a convoy accompanying a local governor was struck, killing five officers including his bodyguard.

Earlier this week Kenyan police issued a statement warning of increased militant activity in the area, specifically mentioning the threat of IEDs.

Attacks predicted

According to Tuesday's statement by police chief George Kinoti, al-Shabaab was "under serious pressure in Somalia" and as a result "has split into small groups, some of whom are heading towards our border with the intention of staging attacks."

Kinoti said such groups planned "to lay IEDs along the routes used by our security patrols".

Despite predicting the spate of bombings that followed, Kenyan security was unable to prevent the deaths of 13 officers in two bloody days.

The government has yet to comment on the upsurge in attacks in the region bordering Somalia.

On May 16, four people were killed near Liboi when their car hit an IED.

Several other incidents took place last week in Mandera county when suspected al-Shabaab fighters attacked a village, killed a traditional chief and kidnapped two police reservists, according to local police.

In October 2016, the government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Mandera after al-Shabaab fighters killed 12 people at a hotel. The authorities also stepped up security in the region, with the curfew extended in April.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has fought to overthrow successive internationally-backed governments in Somalia but began attacking Kenya in 2011 after Nairobi ordered its troops into Somalia to fight the militants.

Kenyan soldiers are now part of a 22,000-strong African Union mission fighting in Somalia.

In 2013, al-Shabaab gunmen raided a shopping mall in the capital Nairobi killing 67 people, and in 2015 a similar attack on a university in Garissa left 148 dead.

AFP