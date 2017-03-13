Albinos’ leader escapes attack in Malawi

File: Albinos have been targeted at least six times this year in Malawi.

LILONGWE – Four men tried to drill through the wall of the Lilongwe, home of Gilbert Daire, former president of the Association of People with Albinism, while he was asleep.

So far this year in Malawi two people with albinism have been murdered and three have survived stabbings.

The men who tried to attack Daire fled the scene after his neighbours intervened. Community members apprehended one of the suspects and turned him over to the police.

“This brazen attack in the middle of the country’s busiest city sends a chilling message about the lack of protection, safety and security of all people with albinism,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s director for Southern Africa.

There has been a surge in attacks on people with albinism in the past two years.

Amnesty has documented cases of individuals being hunted down for their body parts. In some cases, family members and relatives of albinos were involved. Graves have been desecrated.

“Malawian authorities must end this cycle of impunity of perpetrators of these crimes,” said Muchena.

People with albinism in Malawi have come under increased risk of being abducted or killed in murders associated with witchcraft.

African News Agency