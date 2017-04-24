Algeria summons Morocco envoy over Syrian migrant row

File: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's government has summoned Morocco's ambassador after the country alleged that Algiers had expelled 55 Syrians across their shared border. Photo: Reuters

ALGIERS - Algeria's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Moroccan ambassador to deny accusations by his country that Algiers had expelled 55 Syrians across their shared border, a statement said.

The ministry told the envoy that Morocco's "allegations were categorically rejected" and that such accusations "serve only to undermine Algeria", a statement carried by APS news agency read.

The Syrians were sent across the frontier near the desert town of Figuig, Morocco's interior ministry said in a statement late Friday.

Rabat condemned its neighbour's "inhumane behaviour" towards the migrants who included "women and children in a very vulnerable situation".

The expulsion was "contrary to the rules of good neighbourliness advocated by Morocco", it added.

A statement from the Moroccan foreign ministry late Saturday expressed "deep concern" at the situation, and said Algeria "must meet its political and moral responsibility" towards the migrants.

It said they had crossed from Algerian territory and then tried to enter Morocco.

An NGO official in Figuig, who requested anonymity, said the Syrians were still stuck at the border on Saturday without access to water or food.

AFP