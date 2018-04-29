ANC wishes former Zambian president Kaunda happy birthday

Kenneth Kaunda was Zambia's first president and served from 1964 to 1991. Photo: African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC on Sunday wished former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda a happy 94th birthday.

"We shall always be grateful of your indomitable contribution towards the struggles of our people against imperialism and colonialism," ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said in a statement.

"On this memorable day, we recall with fondness and admiration your heroic contribution to the cause of the struggles of humanity for freedom and independence," he said.

"Your great sacrifices to our struggles for freedom and dignity shall be engraved forever in the annals of the glorious chapters of our history books. We embrace your beautiful life which has become a symbol of the noble struggles of humanity against poverty, disease, and underdevelopment.

"As you celebrate another milestone achievement of your extraordinary life we take the opportunity to wish you good health and wisdom. May your beautiful life of leadership continue to be a source of inspiration to many generations to come," Magashule said.

Kaunda was Zambia's first president and served from 1964 to 1991.

African News Agency