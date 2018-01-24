Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

At least 22 killed in Benghazi double bomb attack: medical source

  • Africa
Members of the demining team of the Libyan National Army search for mines, in Benghazi, Libya January 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters

BENGHAZI, Libya - The death toll following a double car bomb attack in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday has risen to at least 22, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The number of victims could rise further, Fadia al-Barghathi, spokeswoman for al-Jala hospital, told AFP.

An explosives-rigged vehicle blew up in front of a mosque in the central neighbourhood of Al-Sleimani, a security source said.

A second car exploded 30 minutes later in the same area, causing more casualties among security services and civilians.

AFP

