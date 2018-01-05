At least 33 drown in Congo floods

File: Several neighbourhoods in the capital were reported to still be underwater on Thursday following heavy rain. Photo: via Pixabay.com

JOHANNESBURG – The number of drowning deaths in floods in and around Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), could well rise above the 33 so far reported.

These represent only the bodies brought to the morgue, according to Dominique Weloli, the provincial health minister.

The UN-backed Radio Okapi was told by witnesses that among the victims were five children from the same family who drowned overnight on Wednesday in their home.

Several neighbourhoods in the capital were reported to still be underwater on Thursday following heavy rain.

African News Agency