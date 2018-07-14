At least 58 injured as train derails in Egypt

CAIRO - At least 58 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed south of Egypt's capital Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.
"Most of the injuries are minor," Ahmed Mohei, an assistant to the health minister, told state television.
Three carriages on a train headed to the southern province of Qena went off-track, state news agency MENA said, citing a transport ministry statement.
Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered an investigation into the accident by a technical team from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.
The prosecutor also summoned a number of railway officials for questioning.
Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce safety on the antiquated rail network.
Reuters
Discussion Policy