Cameroon releases political activists

Cameroon President Paul Biya has ordered the release of anglophile leaders who were arrested late last year, accused of inciting violence.

JOHANNESBURG – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the release of several leaders of the English-speaking regions in Cameroon’s South West and North West, as well as the dropping of all charges against them.

“The Secretary-General hopes that this positive step will lead to a further lowering of tensions and strengthened political dialogue,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a statement.

“The Secretary-General encourages the Cameroonian authorities to pursue their efforts to address the grievances of the Anglophone community and promote measures of national reconciliation in order to find a durable solution to the crisis,” Dujarric added.

The Secretary-General also reiterated the UN’s readiness to continue to support such efforts, the spokesman said.

According to media reports, Cameroon President Paul Biya has ordered the release of the leaders who were arrested late last year and accused of inciting violence during the protests in the North West and South West regions.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges which included complicity in hostility against the homeland, secession, and campaigning for federalism.

