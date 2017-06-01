CAR heads list of most neglected countries

Flares are launched by DRCongo Police forces during a demonstration in Goma on September 19, 2016. Photo: Mustafa Mulopwe / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – The Central African Republic (CAR) tops the Norwegian Refugee Council’s yearly list of the world’s ten most neglected displacement crises, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“The international community has not only forgotten these crises but has never really shown sufficient willingness to contribute to a solution. Many of the displaced people have fled their homes multiple times, and each time they get increasingly vulnerable,” Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, has said.

Countries topping NRC’s list were characterised by insufficient economic support to meet the most basic humanitarian needs, limited media attention and lack of political will to solve the crises.

Last year, only 38 percent of the UN appeal for humanitarian assistance to CAR was covered. The country also found itself at the very bottom of the Human Development Index.

“One out of five Central Africans are displaced from their homes. Still, the displacement crisis rarely attracts any media attention, the funding to humanitarian assistance does not match the grave needs, and the violence in the country has been escalating further since the end of last year,” said Egeland.

CAR and DRC are followed by Sudan, South Sudan, Nigeria, Yemen, Palestine, Ukraine, Myanmar and Somalia, according to NRC’s list.

“The five displacement crises topping this year’s list are all unfolding in Africa, and in areas that are already prone to poverty. Most of those who flee head to neighbouring countries or are displaced within their own country,” said Egeland

“The fact that most of these people do not turn up at our doorsteps, gives us no right to close our eyes to their suffering and does not remove our responsibility to assist.”

“Economic support to alleviate humanitarian crises must be given based on needs, and not be subject to geopolitical interests.

“In addition, we need to work for long-term political solutions, which can lift countries out of a negative spiral of violence, war and poverty,” he added.

African News Agency