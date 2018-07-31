DStv Channel 403
Electoral commission announces Zim preliminary results

Zimbabweans have gone to the polls for the first time since the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe.

HARARE - Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced the preliminary results on Tuesday.

Of the seven constituency results announced for the National Assembly seats, Zanu-PF received six and the MDC Alliance one. 

 

 

ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told reporters in Harare that vote counting was complete in most provinces.

Chigumba said the presidential results will only be announced after all the results have been received and collated.

Zimbabweans took to the polls for the first time since the ousting of former president Rober Mugabe from office.

 

 

As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors.

Final results are due by 4 August.

 

 

 

 

