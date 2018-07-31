Electoral commission announces Zim preliminary results

Zimbabweans have gone to the polls for the first time since the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe.

HARARE - Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced the preliminary results on Tuesday.

Of the seven constituency results announced for the National Assembly seats, Zanu-PF received six and the MDC Alliance one.

#ZEC of the 7 constituency results announced for National Assembly seats



Zanu PF - 6

MDC Alliance - 1



Still 203 seats to be announced for National Assembly. @eNCA#ZimElections2018 #ZimDecides2018 — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) July 31, 2018

ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told reporters in Harare that vote counting was complete in most provinces.

Chigumba said the presidential results will only be announced after all the results have been received and collated.

Zimbabweans took to the polls for the first time since the ousting of former president Rober Mugabe from office.

#ZEC Chigumba: Presidential results will only be announced after ALL results have been recieved and collated@eNCA#ZimElections2018 #ZimDecides2018 — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) July 31, 2018

As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors.

Final results are due by 4 August.

eNCA