CATCH IT LIVE: Wole Soyinka lecture 2017

NIGERIA - The 20th Wole Soyinka Lecture is set to take place on Friday under the theme "Nigerian State in the Aftermath of the Centenary: Prospects for its Indivisibility."

According to the organisation's website, the lecture series was founded in 1994, and is dedicated to honouring one of Nigeria and Africa’s most outstanding and enduring literary icons and noble laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The lecture series, which is a conception of National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), is an annual event and since its inception lectures have been held in three continents around the world (Africa, Europe, and North America).

The speaker at this year's lecture is to be Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.

