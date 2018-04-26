Caution urged over latest central Nigeria violence

A herdsman in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State, in northcentral Nigeria. The decades-old dispute between herders and farmers in the region has escalated in recent months. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

LAGOS - Nomadic herders have been accused of killing at least 18 people in central Nigeria, including two priests. But there are unanswered questions about who was really behind the attack.

Tuesday's attack in Mbalom, south of the Benue state capital, Makurdi, appeared at first sight to be the latest outbreak of retributive bloodshed between cattle herders and farmers.

Recent months have seen an escalation in the decades-old dispute over fertile land and water that has left thousands dead and heaped pressure on Nigeria's government to act.

On Wednesday, 11 ethnic Hausa traders were killed in Makurdi and two mosques were razed to the ground in violence sparked by the church attack.

The acting state governor said Benue was "under siege" while the Roman Catholic Diocese of Makurdi declared it was the goal of "jihadists to conquer Benue".

But analysts said both the location and religious target of the attack were unusual and warned against generalising a complex conflict that is being increasingly politicised in the run-up to presidential polls in 2019.

"The key thing is that the pattern of Tuesday's attack was different from prior attacks by the herdsmen," Cheta Nwanze of SBM Intelligence, told AFP.

"So, to my mind at least, someone is taking advantage of the problem."



