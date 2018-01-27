Chad president reshuffles ministers

File photo: Chad's President Idriss Deby came to power in 1990 and was re-elected in a first round vote in April with 61,5 percent of ballots cast against 12,8 percent for Kebzabo, according to official results. Photo: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

N'DJAMENA – Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno on Friday evening reshuffled the government, including the replacement of its public security minister, officials said.

In office since a reshuffle on December 25, public security minister Amadai Abdelkerim is to be replaced by Ahmat Mahamat Bachir, it was announced on national radio.

Bachir held the strategic position from 2014 until he was replaced in late December.

Mahamat Moctar Ali was appointed public service minister, taking over from Mahamat Allahou Taher, according to the radio.

No explanation was given for the new appointments, which come amid public anger over austerity measures imposed by the government in a bid to cope with a severe economic recession.

AFP