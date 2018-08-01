Chaos as MDC supporters claim elections are rigged

Police in Zimbabwe monitor a protest by members of the Movement for Democratic Change party following the announcement of the election results. Photo: Aldrin Sampear/eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party are claiming that the elections have been rigged.

MDC supporters took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the outcome of the elections.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) is announcing results of the poll.

The party had claimed victory and called the ZEC to announce the results immediately.

The presidential results are yet to be announced.

