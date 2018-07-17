Cleric arrested for alleged rape of student in Nigeria

File: Nigerian police have arrested a 25-year-old man, who claimed to be an Islamic cleric, for allegedly raping a 29-year-old student.

JOHANNESBURG – Nigerian police have arrested a 25-year-old man, who claimed to be an Islamic cleric, for allegedly raping a 29-year-old student from the Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, in the capital Lagos, Nigeria’s Premium Times reported.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Edga Imohimi, said the suspect deceived his victim and took her to Ikorodu where the alleged rape took place.

The suspect Mustapha Hammad allegedly warned the victim that she was going to die within 24 hours.

The victim was then taken to Ikorodu in Lagos for “cleansing so that she would not die”.

The father of the young woman stated that following the incident his daughter had been behaving strangely and was “completely devastated and traumatised by the incident.”

The suspect will be charged following completion of police investigations.

African News Agency