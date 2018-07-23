DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Concern over media access for Zim opposition parties: Amnesty International

  • Africa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets supporters at an election rally in Marondera, Zimbabwe, July 21, 2018. Photo: Reuters

HARARE - Amnesty International has expressed concern at the lack of access to media for Zimbabwe's opposition parties ahead of elections next week.

But the NGO says overall the lead-up to the poll on the 30th of this month has been satisfactory.

Preparations are in full swing for the country's first election since the fall of longtime strongman Robert Mugabe last November.

READ: Zimbabwe will go to elections despite rally blast: Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's hoping to retain his position as the country's leader.

But a pre-election survey shows it will be a close call between him and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close