Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in eastern province

Traders offload beans and jerrycans from their boats on the Congo River during the vaccination campaign against Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo 23 May 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo - An Ebola virus outbreak has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, Governor Julien Paluku said on Wednesday, one week after the country declared an end to a separate outbreak that killed 33 people in the northwest.

"Ebola virus confirmed in North Kivu," Paluku wrote on Twitter. "I call for calm and prudence."

Authorities did not immediately say how many cases had been detected. Congo's health ministry said on Monday that it had found 25 cases of fever near the town of Beni and that samples had been sent to the capital Kinshasa for testing.

This is the central African country's 10th outbreak of Ebola since 1976 when the virus was discovered near the eponymous river in the north.

Congolese and international health officials deployed an experimental vaccine during the last outbreak, which helped contain its spread after it reached a large river port city.

