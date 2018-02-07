Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Drones used to identify cholera hotspots in Malawi

  • Africa
This photo shows a drone during a mapping exercise for cholera hotspots organised and funded by UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) Malawi in Likuni, outside Lilongwe, on January 27, 2018. Photo: AMOS GUMULIRA / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Malawi is using drones to identify hotspots for cholera transmission in the capital, Lilongwe.

At least four people have died, and over 340 cases have been reported. Drones help map areas that are densely populated, and collect data for health workers to implement interventions against the spread of the disease.

Malawi is vigorously working to control a cholera outbreak which started in November. It has been blamed on poor hygiene and the use of contaminated water by residents.

eNCA

