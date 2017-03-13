Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Egypt’s Mubarak expected to be released within days

  • Africa
File: Egypt’s former president Hosny Mubarak is expected to be released from jail in the coming days. Earlier this month, Egypt’s top appeals court issued a final verdict clearing him of complicity in the killings of protesters in the 2011 uprising. Photo: AFP

Cairo – Egypt’s former president Hosny Mubarak is expected to be released in a matter of days from the military hospital where he has been detained, a judicial source and local media said on Monday.

The source said prosecutors are currently looking into a request presented by Mubarak’s lawyer.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s top appeals court issued a final verdict, clearing Mubarak of complicity in the killings of protesters in the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule.

READ: Egypt appeals court acquits Mubarak over protester killings

The ousted president is expected to be released since he faces no more trials, the source said.

Mubarak’s lawyer, Farid al-Deeb, told the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper that Mubarak is expected to be released within two days.

“The release decision was issued by North Cairo district attorney Ibrahim Saleh,” al-Deeb was quoted as saying by the privately owned daily.

Mubarak has been in custody since 2011. In recent years, he has been detained at a military hospital in Cairo where he is being treated for unspecified health reasons.

READ: Mubarak's oil minister acquitted in retrial

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close