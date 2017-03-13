Egypt’s Mubarak expected to be released within days

File: Egypt’s former president Hosny Mubarak is expected to be released from jail in the coming days. Earlier this month, Egypt’s top appeals court issued a final verdict clearing him of complicity in the killings of protesters in the 2011 uprising. Photo: AFP

Cairo – Egypt’s former president Hosny Mubarak is expected to be released in a matter of days from the military hospital where he has been detained, a judicial source and local media said on Monday.

The source said prosecutors are currently looking into a request presented by Mubarak’s lawyer.

Earlier this month, Egypt’s top appeals court issued a final verdict, clearing Mubarak of complicity in the killings of protesters in the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule.

The ousted president is expected to be released since he faces no more trials, the source said.

Mubarak’s lawyer, Farid al-Deeb, told the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper that Mubarak is expected to be released within two days.

“The release decision was issued by North Cairo district attorney Ibrahim Saleh,” al-Deeb was quoted as saying by the privately owned daily.

Mubarak has been in custody since 2011. In recent years, he has been detained at a military hospital in Cairo where he is being treated for unspecified health reasons.

