Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Egypt singer detained over racy music video: judiciary

  • Africa
Music. Microphone. Life.Joy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CAIRO - Prosecutors in Egypt have detained a female singer for four days for "incitement to debauchery" after an online video clip sparked controversy, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

Leila Amer appeared at the end of December in a music video called "Boss Oumek" ("Look at your mother") which includes sensual oriental dance and suggestive gestures.

Musicians' union president Hany Shaker, a male singer known for his conservative stance, last week announced on the private channel Dream TV that Amer had been expelled from the union.

Her case comes less than a month after another female pop singer was sentenced to two years in prison for "inciting debauchery" over a racy video.

Shyma appeared in a mock classroom licking an apple and appearing to mimic fellatio on a banana in front of a chalkboard scrawled with "Class #69".

On Monday her sentence was reduced on appeal to a year in jail.

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close