Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Egypt's army kills 10, arrests 400 in Sinai operation: state TV

  • Africa
A US-made Egyptian army Apache attack helicopters flies from an airfield in an operation against militant hideouts in the insurgency-wracked North Sinai, November 25, 2017. Photo: HO / EGYPTIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP

CAIRO - Egyptian security forces killed 10 militants in an exchange of fire and arrested 400 suspects, including foreigners, in a continuing crackdown in Sinai, the army said in a statement carried by state TV on Tuesday.

Egypt launched a major security operation on Friday involving the army and police against "terrorist and criminal elements and organisations" across the country, according to the army spokesman.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is seeking re-election in March, ordered the armed forces in November to defeat militants within three months after an attack on a mosque killed more than 300 people, the deadliest such violence in the Arab world's most populous country. 

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close