Egypt's army kills 10, arrests 400 in Sinai operation: state TV

A US-made Egyptian army Apache attack helicopters flies from an airfield in an operation against militant hideouts in the insurgency-wracked North Sinai, November 25, 2017. Photo: HO / EGYPTIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP

CAIRO - Egyptian security forces killed 10 militants in an exchange of fire and arrested 400 suspects, including foreigners, in a continuing crackdown in Sinai, the army said in a statement carried by state TV on Tuesday.

Egypt launched a major security operation on Friday involving the army and police against "terrorist and criminal elements and organisations" across the country, according to the army spokesman.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is seeking re-election in March, ordered the armed forces in November to defeat militants within three months after an attack on a mosque killed more than 300 people, the deadliest such violence in the Arab world's most populous country.