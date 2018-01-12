Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Ethiopian opposition politician imprisoned for contempt of court

File: Three Ethiopian politicians were sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court after they sang a protest song during proceedings, AP reported. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – One of Ethiopia’s most prominent opposition politicians has been sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court along with three others after they sang a protest song during proceedings, AP reported.

Bekele Gerba, former deputy head of the Oromo Federalist Congress party, protested after the court withdrew a previous ruling requiring Ethiopia’s prime minister to appear as a defence witness. The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate says Bekele and the other defendants “wreaked havoc.”

Gerba was charged with terrorism and other offences after he was arrested in December 2015 during anti-government protests that raged across parts of Ethiopia.

Following Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn’s recent declaration to release political activists Gerba was one of the opposition figures expected to be released.

