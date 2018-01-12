Ethiopian opposition politician imprisoned for contempt of court

File: Three Ethiopian politicians were sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court after they sang a protest song during proceedings, AP reported. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – One of Ethiopia’s most prominent opposition politicians has been sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court along with three others after they sang a protest song during proceedings, AP reported.

Bekele Gerba, former deputy head of the Oromo Federalist Congress party, protested after the court withdrew a previous ruling requiring Ethiopia’s prime minister to appear as a defence witness. The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate says Bekele and the other defendants “wreaked havoc.”

Gerba was charged with terrorism and other offences after he was arrested in December 2015 during anti-government protests that raged across parts of Ethiopia.

Following Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn’s recent declaration to release political activists Gerba was one of the opposition figures expected to be released.

African News Agency