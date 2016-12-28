Five dead, scores injured as train slams into bus near Tunis

A high speed railway will move passengers and cargo through Kenya, but will also link to landlocked South Sudan and Ethiopia.

TUNIS - A public bus was torn in two when it was struck by a train near Tunis on Wednesday.

At least five people died and more than 30 were injured, the Tunisian interior ministry said.

The bus was on the railway tracks at about 7am near Sidi Fathallah, about 10 kilometres south of the Tunisian capital, when it was hit

The ministry said 34 people were taken to hospital, many with serious injuries.

Local radio station Mosaique FM reported at least 42 injured.

The bus belonged to the public transport service of the town of Nabeul, about 50km south of Tunis.

"An investigation has been opened to understand the circumstances ... and to determine responsibility," said Hassen Miaadi, the director of communications for the national railway company.

Authorities in Tunisia have called for greater caution on the roads following accidents including a collision between a bus and a lorry in August that killed 16 people and injured 85.

In a 2015 report from the World Health Organization, Tunisia had the second worst traffic death rate per capita in North Africa behind war-torn Libya.

Tunisia logged 24.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from previous years, fewer than Libya's 73.4 but far more than 2.9 in the United Kingdom.

AFP