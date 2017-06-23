Former Botswana president dies at 91

Former president of Botswana, Sir Ketumile Masire, member of the prize committee of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, attends the announcement of the 2012 Ibrahim Prize for achievement in African Leadership in London on 15 October 2012. Photo: AFP PHOTO/JUSTIN TALLIS JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

GABORONE - Former Botswana president Sir Ketumile Masire died at the age of 91 on Thursday evening.



Masire was hospitalised last weekend in a critical condition.

The Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation said he was surrounded by his family.

Masire was the president of Botswana from 1980 to 1998.

He was a leading figure in the independence movement and then the new government.

Masire played a crucial role in facilitating and protecting Botswana’s steady financial growth and development.

Since his retirement in 1998, Masire was involved in numerous diplomatic initiatives in a number of African countries.

He served as chairman of the International Panel of Eminent Personalities Investigating the Circumstances Surrounding the 1994 Rwanda Genocide.

In 2007, he set up the Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation to promote the social and economic wellbeing of Botswana.

eNCA