Former Zim army chief announced as Mnangagwa's deputy

Zimbabwe's former defence force commander General Constantino Chiwenga has been named as one of two vice-presidents of Zanu-PF. Photo: Jekesai Njikizana / AFP

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Saturday named the former army chief who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, as one of his two deputies in the ruling party.

Presidential press secretary George Charamba said in a statement that retired general Constantino Chiwenga and long-serving state security minister Kembo Mohadi were appointed as Mnangagwa’s deputies in the Zanu-PF party “with immediate effect”.

The party appointment is a first step in their elevation to state vice-presidents. Two other top military officials were earlier this month awarded ministerial posts.

IN PICTURES: White Zimbabwean farmers return to seized land

Chiwenga retired this week, slightly over a month after the military temporarily took control of the country on 15 November as internal feuding escalated in Zanu-PF over then-president Mugabe’s succession.

The takeover, which the army said was targeting Mugabe’s corrupt allies came days after the 93-year-old leader had fired then deputy Mnangagwa, who has strong military ties and was widely tipped as the likely successor.

Mugabe's wife, Grace, had indicated interest in succeeding her husband.

The army’s intervention was followed by mass street protests against Mugabe and a motion to impeach the veteran ruler, who resigned in a letter to parliament as proceedings to recall him began.

The ruling Zanu-PF then appointed Mnangagwa as Mugabe’s replacement, leading to his inauguration as the country's president on 24 November.

AFP