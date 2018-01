Four foreigners abducted in Nigeria

File: Unknown gunmen have abducted four foreigners in Kaduna, in northern Nigeria, shooting at police to make their getaway. Photo: AFP / Joseph Eid

KADUNA - Kidnappers have abducted two Americans and two Canadians in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna, killing two police officers, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Kidnappings are rife in Nigeria, where domestic security is weak, though they overwhelmingly target other Nigerians. However, abductions of foreigners are not uncommon.

The foreigners were ambushed by unknown gunmen on their way from the town of Kafanchan in Kaduna state to the capital, Abuja, Mukhtar Aliyu, a spokesman for the Kaduna state police, said by telephone.

Kafanchan is about three-and-a-half hours' drive northeast of Abuja.

"The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of the two police officers," Aliyu said.

A spokesman for the United States embassy in Nigeria declined to comment. The Canadian foreign service did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

In October, kidnappers took four Britons in Delta state in the south. Three were released after negotiations, but the other, Ian Squire, was killed.

The Abuja-Kaduna road has long been a haunt for kidnappers. In February last year, two German archaeologists were abducted in the region, though were later freed.

Reuters