Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

French military helicopter kills pilot in Ivory Coast

  • Africa
A soldier stands next to a French military vehicle in front of the debris covered by tarpaulin on July 11, 2018, following the crash of a French army Gazelle helicopter close to a residential area, near Abidjan on July 10, 2018. Photo: Issouf Sanogo / AFP

PARIS –  A French military helicopter crashed in Ivory Coast while on a training mission, killing the pilot and seriously wounding a second crew member, the French army said on Wednesday.

The Gazelle helicopter came down about 20 kilometres east of the Ivorian commercial capital, Abidjan.

READ: Investigators probe scene of Wonderboom plane crash for clues

"The cause of the accident is still to be determined," the French army said in a statement.

 

 

Both helicopter crew were transferred to a French military base at Port Bouet, where the pilot died. The other crewman is being airlifted to France for further treatment, the army said.

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close