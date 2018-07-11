French military helicopter kills pilot in Ivory Coast

A soldier stands next to a French military vehicle in front of the debris covered by tarpaulin on July 11, 2018, following the crash of a French army Gazelle helicopter close to a residential area, near Abidjan on July 10, 2018. Photo: Issouf Sanogo / AFP

PARIS – A French military helicopter crashed in Ivory Coast while on a training mission, killing the pilot and seriously wounding a second crew member, the French army said on Wednesday.

The Gazelle helicopter came down about 20 kilometres east of the Ivorian commercial capital, Abidjan.

"The cause of the accident is still to be determined," the French army said in a statement.

L'@armeedeterre déplore le décès en Côte d’Ivoire du lieutenant Alexandre ARNAUD du 3e régiment d’hélicoptères de combat #3RHC.



Il est mort en service aérien commandé dans l’accomplissement de sa mission lors d’un entraînement entre les forces françaises et ivoiriennes. #RIP pic.twitter.com/WWrdPdE1sG — Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) July 11, 2018

Both helicopter crew were transferred to a French military base at Port Bouet, where the pilot died. The other crewman is being airlifted to France for further treatment, the army said.

Reuters