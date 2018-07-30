DStv Channel 403
IN PICTURES: Zimbabweans cast their votes

File: Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
File: Election posters are pictured on the walls of apartments in Mbare township in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Officials prepare polling stations ahead of general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwean women pray before casting their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko
A Zimbabwean voter registers to cast her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. Photo: Reuters / Mike Hutchings
Police officers cast shadows on a tent of a polling station during the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

HARARE - Zimbabweans began voting on Monday in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, a watershed vote they hope will rid the country of its global pariah status and spark a recovery in its failed economy.

Voting started at 7am and will end at 7pm.

Queues of eager voters snaked around the streets of the capital Harare from before sunrise.

"ZANU-PF is the only party that I have voted for," said Elizabeth Kamhunga (67) after casting her vote at a school in the Malbereign suburb of Harare.

"We may have made some mistakes but I think President Mnangagwa is the only person who has the interests of Zimbabwe at heart.”

"This is a historic day," said Fabian Matsika, a security guard who woke at 4:30 a.m. to travel to his polling station on the outskirts of the capital.

"I'll vote for Chamisa because it is a vote for change, it is a vote for the youth. Tomorrow we will have a new president."

Reuters

