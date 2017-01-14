Gambian president-elect in Mali for crisis talks

President-elect of Gambia Adama Barrow (L in blue) meets with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (2-R) and outgoing Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama in Banjul, Gambia on 13 December 2017. Photo: EPA

BANJUL - West African leaders flew out of Banjul late on Friday with The Gambia's president-elect, Adama Barrow, en route to Mali for crisis talks with regional heavyweights in hopes of ending the nation's political impasse.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari led a three-nation delegation to Banjul earlier in the day, which his foreign minister admitted had not succeeded in getting longtime Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to step down.

Jammeh has made clear he will not stand aside until the country's Supreme Court decides on his legal challenge seeking to annul the results of last month's polls, which he initially conceded losing.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-nation bloc, has repeatedly called on Jammeh to respect the result of the vote that delivered Barrow to victory, and step down after 22 years in power.

"The ECOWAS team has decided to depart Banjul tonight in the company of President-elect Barrow headed for Bamako, Mali," Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama told journalists.

Buhari, Ghana's former president John Mahama and Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have spent the last month attempting to cajole Jammeh into ceding the presidency.

Onyeama expressed west Africa's "determination to find a peaceful solution that accords with the constitution of The Gambia and also reflects the will of the Gambian people," and said this was best served by Barrow meeting representatives from all ECOWAS member nations.

The Inauguration Ceremony will go ahead as planned on the 19 January 2017. #GambiaHasDecided #Gambia pic.twitter.com/DBfWDaiAUH — Adama Barrow (@adama_barrow) January 13, 2017

West African heads of state are gathered in Bamako for the Africa-France summit, which resumes on Saturday.

The African Union (AU) said there would be "serious consequences" for Jammeh, without elaborating, if violence or disorder were to break out as a result of the deadlock.

The Gambia voted, the president-elect was voted & he should be installed when the time comes. The will of the people must be respected. — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) January 13, 2017

And Mohamed Ibn Chambas, head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, said on Friday that ECOWAS would ask the security council to approve the deployment of troops to The Gambia if Jammeh refuses to cede power.

There are just five days left of Jammeh's five-year term, but he warned the international community on Tuesday that "undue external interference" was unnecessary.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to sit and hear his legal challenge before May, ratcheting up tensions with Barrow, whose inauguration is due on Thursday.

Gambians fleeing

The prolonged political uncertainty and fear of unrest has pushed thousands of Gambians across the border into neighbouring Senegal and further afield to Guinea-Bissau.

Tibna Sambe Na Wana, the national coordinator for Guinea-Bissau's refugee commission, said more than 1,000 Gambians had crossed into the country, where they do not require a visa, in recent days.

"It is clear that the total number is far higher than 1,000 and rising daily," Na Wana said.

Women, children and the elderly made up the greatest numbers, the official said, with more than 500 passing one border post near the town of Jegue in three days.

"They say they are scared of a military escalation," Na Wana added.

In Senegal, the UN's refugee agency said "several thousand people" had crossed into the southern Casamance region from The Gambia, especially children.

Senegal and The Gambia have deep ethnic and linguistic ties, and most families have relatives living across the border.

"Most arrivals in Senegal are Gambians and Senegalese who have been working or living in The Gambia," said Liz Ahua, the UNHCR's representative for West Africa in Dakar, but added Africans from several other nations were also crossing.

A nation of fewer than two million people, The Gambia already accounts for the highest number of migrants per capita of any nationality crossing the Mediterranean on smugglers' boats to Italy.

AU takes stand

The effects of the crisis were further scrutinised across the continent in Addis Ababa, where the AU declared it would no longer recognise President Jammeh as head of state on Thursday, 19 January, regardless of the Supreme Court case.

AU just said it will stop recognizing Jammeh, who lost reelection, as #Gambia president on January 19. He must see writing on wall — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 13, 2017

Citing "the inviolable nature of the outcome of the presidential elections held on 1 December 2016 in The Gambia," the AU called on Jammeh to respect the constitution and cede power to Barrow on that date.

Jammeh has said he wants to wait for the Supreme Court to sit and hear his case, but the Gambian Bar Association said Friday his term could not legally be extended except through a referendum altering the constitution.

The president has few allies and has faced almost universal condemnation for clinging to his post, though Nigerian MPs said on Thursday the country should consider offering him asylum.

AFP