Gambia's Barrow to be sworn in officially

  • Africa
File: The official inauguration of Adama Barrow as Gambian president takes place on Saturday. Photo: Seyllou / AFP

BANJUL - The Gambia will officially swear in Adama Barrow as president  at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Barrow first took his oath of office in a makeshift inauguration ceremony in Senegal last month.

His inauguration  brings an end to 22 years of oppression under Yahya Jammeh, who was forced to go into exile after refusing to concede the election.

Barrow inherits an insolvent economy, with a more than 40 percent unemployment rate.

READ: Gambia to stay in ICC

eNCA

