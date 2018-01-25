Ghana grants former Guantanamo Bay detainees refugee status

File: The Yemeni men were sent to Ghana in January 2016 for a two-year period after spending more than a decade at the US-operated Guantanamo Bay prison on suspected acts of terrorism. Photo: USA-GITMO/RELEASE REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool/Files

JOHANNESBURG - Two ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees transferred to Ghana by the United States have been granted refugee status with the West African country unable to deport them even though the contractual period they must stay has elapsed, Reuters reports.

The Yemeni men were sent to Ghana in January 2016 for a two-year period after spending more than a decade at the US-operated Guantanamo Bay prison on suspected acts of terrorism.

Neither Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef nor Khalid Muhammad Salih Al Dhuby, who have lived in the capital, Accra, since they arrived were ever convicted of any crime.

However, Ghana’s political opposition, concerned that the suspects could pose a security threat to the country as Washington shirked further responsibility, are urging the government to deport them

The issue has been a political hot potato in Ghana for a while. President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was formerly the main opposition leader at the time of the transfer criticised the government for accepting the two Yemenis.

Now his government is coming under pressure itself.

“The government is constrained from immediately deporting them except to explore mutually acceptable means with other countries and the refugees,” said Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

“If we don’t get them to consent we cannot send them packing.”

