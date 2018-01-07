Grace Mugabe's qualifications questioned

File: Zimbabwe's corruption watchdog says it’s probing several allegations against Grace Mugabe, including reports that she’s in possession of a fake degree. Photo: Reuters

ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe’s former First Lady could be facing arrest.

The country’s corruption watchdog says it’s probing several allegations against Grace Mugabe, including reports that she’s in possession of a fake degree.

Mugabe holds a Phd in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe.

She was allegedly awarded the degree after barely two months at the institution.

Three years ago, the University of Zimbabwe awarded a doctorate degree in sociology to Grace Mugabe.

At the time, her husband and then President, Robert Mugabe, was Chancellor of all state universities.

Now, the country’s corruption watchdog says questions are being raised about her qualification.

"We must be very honest, we have received a complaint from University of Zimbabwe Sociology department lecturers. They have made allegations and the Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission is making an investigation. When we finished the investigation we will do what we are supposed to do in terms of the law,” says Goodson Nguni, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson.

Nguni says it’s also probing the role of university officials.

“If anybody falsifies anything you will see them coming to court. The people who misrepresented to the University, the people who misrepresented to the whole nation about that whole degree thing, we are going to investigate the matter and follow the law," he says.