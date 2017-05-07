Gunmen kill Egyptian Christian in restive North Sinai

FILE: Gunmen opened fire on the man in his 40s late Saturday on a street in the city of El-Arish. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CAIRO - Unknown assailants have shot dead an Egyptian Christian in North Sinai, security officials said on Sunday, as the army fights a jihadist insurgency in the restive province.

They opened fire on the man in his 40s late Saturday on a street in the city of El-Arish, they said.

Seven Coptic Christians were killed in similar attacks at the start of the year, pushing dozens of members of the religious minority to flee the area.

The Islamic State group, whose affiliate is waging an insurgency in North Sinai, has said it would wage more attacks against the Coptic Christian community, which makes up 10 percent of the country's population of 92 million.

On April 9, 45 people were killed in twin church bombings claimed by IS as Christians gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday in two cities north of Cairo.

IS also claimed responsibility for a December attack on a church in the capital that killed 29 people.

Last week, Pope Francis condemned violence perpetrated in the name of God when he visited Egypt to support the embattled Christian community and encourage dialogue with Muslims.

