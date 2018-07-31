High turnout in Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe election

HARARE - Turnout at Zimbabwe's election on Monday, the first since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, averaged 75 percent, larger than the last vote in 2013, electoral commission chair Priscilla Chigumba said.

"It is our view that the high voter turnout is indicative of a sound voter education and publicity conducted on a receptive electorate," Chigumba told reporters in Harare.

The election is a two-horse race between 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long-time Mugabe ally, and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who is vying to become Zimbabwe's youngest head of state.

However, the European Union chief observer said the election has in some cases been "very smooth", in others "totally disorganised".

Elmar Brok said many voters, particularly young women, had left voting queues in frustration at long delays, and that his mission had not yet reached a conclusion on how to judge the vote.

Chamisa earlier on Monday said there was an attempt to "suppress and frustrate" the vote in urban areas where he has strong support, without giving any evidence.

Counting began in Zimbabwe on Monday and there will likely be an indication of the outcome on Tuesday.

