Japan donates wheat and rice to Namibia

WINDHOEK – Namibia and Japan have signed an agreement for food aid worth N$ 4.7 million (R4.7 million), that will be used to combat the effects of climate change and assist drought-stricken areas in Namibia.

Japan pledged to donate wheat and rice to be distributed through the Directorate of Disaster and Risk Management (DDRM) in the Office of Namibia’s Prime Minister.

Namibia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said it is too early to tell if Namibia was out of the drought following recent rain during the mid-rainy season.

She said the donation came at a good time when Namibia was still recovering from the severe scarcity of water over the recent years caused by low rainfall.

Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, Hideyuki Sakamoto, said given the drought Namibia had been experiencing for the past three years and the worm outbreak in northern Namibia, the donation was an extension of their diplomatic relations.

“This food aid is Japan’s additional support to the Namibian government’s efforts to fight against poverty.”

He said diplomatic relations between the two countries began in 1990 and since 2008, seven Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers had been deployed in the agricultural sector to work with Namibian people.

“We are currently implementing a technical co-operation project in the north which aims to improve the livelihood of small-scale farmers through diversification of agricultural and farm products and provision of skills training.”

In closing the signing ceremony, DRM Director Jafet Iitenge said that despite the long process of distributing food aid, the signing of this Exchange of Notes would make the process faster.

