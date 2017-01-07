Kenya Wildlife Service on high alert following spate of poaching incidents

NAIROBI – Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers and other security agencies are on high alert across the country after an apparent increase in various organised criminal activities, especially wildlife crime, during the festive season.

“Efforts to track down poaching suspects are under way in several parts of the country,” KWS spokesman Paul Gathitu said in a statement.

Despite heightened wildlife security deployments, various poaching incidents were registered during the festive season.

On December 20, at around 9pm, four poachers intruded into Ruma National Park in Homa Bay County where they shot and killed a black rhino and her three-month-old calf. KWS security personnel responded by mounting intensive aerial, foot, and vehicle patrols.

“They also raided and searched the homes of four suspects linked to the incident. One notorious suspected poacher was later arrested and booked at Ndhiwa police station. He was in possession of a cable snare (winch) and a rhino hoof. A crackdown is underway to arrest the other suspects,” he said.

On December 22, also at around 9pm, three suspected poachers were intercepted by KWS patrol teams in the Taita Ranches.

Several ambushes were mounted, one suspect was shot dead, and two elephant tusks recovered.

“Unfortunately, the suspects had already killed an elephant in the area two weeks earlier. They had gone to collect the tusks which they had hidden.”

On December 31, at around 5.15pm, a burst of gunfire was reported by patrol teams within Ngulia Sanctuary in Tsavo West National Park.

KWS security teams responded swiftly and with the help of air reconnaissance two rhino carcasses – a mother and a calf – were located 33m apart. An extensive anti-poaching operation was ongoing.

On January 5, two poachers “who were out to kill rhino” in the Njoro River area inside Lake Nakuru National Park were intercepted and engaged in a shoot-out with KWS patrol teams at around 1.40am.

“One poacher was eliminated on the spot while the other escaped with serious gunshot wounds. KWS security teams are in hot pursuit with the aid of tracker dogs. On the same date, one notorious poacher was intercepted and arrested in Tsavo East National Park.

“He had just killed an elephant at Chakama area near Kulalu Ranch. Two poisoned arrows, one elephant tusk, and a bow were recovered. The suspect was booked at Bamba police station. A search for the other gang members is ongoing,” Gathitu said.

On January 6, elders of the Maasai community around Tsavo West National Park surrendered two elephant tusks. This was as a result of sustained pressure and outreach efforts by KWS teams following the poaching of an elephant in the area two weeks ago, he said.

