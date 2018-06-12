Kenyan medical specialist warns that new HIV pill not for everybody

File: The study showed that the introduction of the pill coincided with an increase in other sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and syphilis, a sign that condom use had dropped. Photo: Flickr.com / Trygve Utstumo

KENYA – Kenya’s principal research scientist at the Kenya Medical Research Institute has warned that a new pill to protect people from contracting HIV is not suitable for everyone and not to be taken for life.

Dr Nelly Mugo’s comments followed a new international study which found that the new pill, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), could be indirectly fuelling promiscuity by encouraging unprotected sex, the Daily Nation reported on Tuesday.

The study showed that the introduction of the pill coincided with an increase in other sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and syphilis, a sign that condom use had dropped.

“PrEP is not for everyone and it’s not to be taken for life. Individuals who perceive themselves to be at risk should visit a healthcare facility for a HIV test and have a discussion with the healthcare provider,” said Mugo who has led the PrEP efficacy trials in Kenya in a bid to reduce new HIV infections by 75-percent by 2019.

Research shows that people practice risk compensation, meaning that they generally care less when they sense they have protection or are more careful when the risk is greater.

Currently, the drug is only available for use upon prescription.



African News Agency