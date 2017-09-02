Kenyan president calls Supreme Court 'crooks'

File: Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticised the Supreme court ruling on recent elections calling the judges "crooks." He also sent a strong warning reminding them that he is still the president. Photo: Simon Maina / AFP

NAIROBI – Speaking to a large crowd of supporters on the streets of Nairobi after the country’s Supreme Court nullified his election win citing irregularities, and ordered a new poll, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta dismissed the Chief Justice's colleagues as 'crooks' and warned they needed to be aware he was still the incumbent president.

The ruling was seen as an unprecedented move in Africa where governments often hold sway over judges.

Reacting to the decision, Kenyatta called for calm and respect for the ruling and said he would run again in a televised speech.

But he later struck a more combative note, criticising the court for ignoring the will of the people.

Chief Justice David Maraga announced the Supreme Court's verdict that was backed by four of the six judges, saying the declaration of Kenyatta's victory was "invalid, null and void". Details of the ruling will be released within 21 days.

Reuters