Lesotho will hold elections on 3 June, the landlocked kingdom's second snap poll in three years as political instability deepens.

MASERU - Citizens of Lesotho are voting for a new prime minister.



It's the third general election since 2012, thanks to political turmoil.

The kingdom's Parliament was dissolved earlier this year, after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili lost a vote of no confidence.

The break-up of his multi-party coalition played a major role in the no confidence vote.

Experts say another coalition is likely to be formed once the votes are in.

