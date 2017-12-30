Liberia's elections declared free and fair

File: People celebrate the victory of ex-football superstar George Weah in Liberia's presidential run-off. The country's Liberia's elections has been declared free and fair. Photo: SEYLLOU / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Liberia's election run-off has been declared free and fair.

Former soccer star George Weah was the outright winner with 65-percent of the vote.

Weah takes on the presidency after incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s 12-year rule.

Liberia is one of the poorest countries in the world.

More than 80 percent of the population lives in extreme poverty and hundreds of thousands of children are not at school.

Weah’s supporters have high hopes for the president-elect to fix the country's problems.

This is the country's first democratic transition in over 70 years.

National Democratic Institute Observer, Atifete Jahjaga said: “The December 26 voting and counting processes were peaceful, well conducted and showed marked improvements as compared to the October 10 polls.”

AFP