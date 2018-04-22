Libyan oil pipeline attacked by 'terrorist group'

FILE: Production loss from a December attack on a Libyan pipeline was estimated at between 70,000 barrels a day and 100,000 bpd. Photo: Reuters

BENGHAZI, Libya - A Libyan crude pipeline owned by the al-Waha oil company, feeding the port of Es Sider, was attacked on Saturday by a “terrorist group”, state company NOC said.

A fire broke out but it was too early to say whether production had been affected, the source said.

The pipeline was attacked in December, causing a loss of production estimated at between 70,000 barrels a day and 100,000 bpd.

The fire broke out 21km from North West Marada, NOC roughly the same area of the December attack.

The area is frequented by Islamic State fighters, Libyan officials have said.

NOC said its firefighters were at the site.

Reuters