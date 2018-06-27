Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Public hearings on land expropriation start in Limpopo

  • South Africa
File: Public hearings on land expropriation without compensation kick off in Globersdal on Wednesday. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – Public hearings into land expropriation without compensation will kick off in Groblersdal, Limpopo on Wednesday.

The meetings are meant for South Africans to air their views on land expropriation without compensation.

In the Tefelkop area where Bakgaga Ba Kopa people were forcibly removed from their land, stories abound of how people watched helplessly as their homes were bulldozed to the ground.

In 1993, the community submitted a claim to get their land back, then again in 1995.

Community leader Molefe Malatsi believes the community is ready to take over what they believe is rightfully theirs.

Not many in this area are aware that the hearings are happening in their town on Wednesday, but they say the issue is so important that they will have to be there.

 

eNCA

