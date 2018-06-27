Public hearings on land expropriation start in Limpopo

File: Public hearings on land expropriation without compensation kick off in Globersdal on Wednesday. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – Public hearings into land expropriation without compensation will kick off in Groblersdal, Limpopo on Wednesday.

The meetings are meant for South Africans to air their views on land expropriation without compensation.

Today, the 26th of June 2018 we begin the Journey of Public Hearings on Amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution in order to allow for expropriation of Land without compensation. Starting in Springbok and it will be a revolutionary journey. Let’s reclaim our land South Africa! pic.twitter.com/o58kDom8mj — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 26, 2018

In the Tefelkop area where Bakgaga Ba Kopa people were forcibly removed from their land, stories abound of how people watched helplessly as their homes were bulldozed to the ground.

In 1993, the community submitted a claim to get their land back, then again in 1995.

Community leader Molefe Malatsi believes the community is ready to take over what they believe is rightfully theirs.

Not many in this area are aware that the hearings are happening in their town on Wednesday, but they say the issue is so important that they will have to be there.

eNCA