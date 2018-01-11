Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Madagascar's cyclone Ava death toll hits 36

  • Africa
File: The cyclone that slammed into Madagascar last week has claimed 36 lives. Photo: Handout / NASA / AFP

ANTANANARIVO - The cyclone that slammed into Madagascar last week has claimed a total of 36 lives, with 20,000 people displaced by flooding, heavy rain and high winds, authorities said on Wednesday.

Tropical cyclone Ava made landfall on Friday, lashing the eastern part of the African island until Saturday night, with many rivers overflowing, roads cut off and bridges submerged.

READ: Madagascar cyclone kills dozens, affects 80,000

Seventeen people died after a house crumbled following a mudslide in the Ivory suburb southeast of the capital, Antananarivo.

"On a national scale, the provisional toll is 36 dead, 25 missing and 20,462 displaced persons," the National Bureau for Risk and Catastrophe Management said in a statement.

It added that 28 health facilities had been damaged or destroyed, along with many homes and crops flooded.

The cyclone caused flash flooding in Antananarivo, the port city of Toamasina and in the eastern town of Tamatave.

READ: 'Bomb cyclone' causes death, power cuts in US

Emergency supplies, including rice, were being delivered to those affected, with some displaced people starting to return home, officials said.

Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, is regularly hit by cyclones. In March last year, cyclone Enawo killed at least 78 people.

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close