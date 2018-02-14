Masked gunmen kill 28 Coptic Christians in Egypt

FILE: Gunmen in Egypt have killed 28 people, including children, wounding at least 25 others. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CAIRO - Masked gunmen in Egypt have killed 28 people, including children.

At least 25 others have been wounded in the incident.

This after gunmen opened fire on a bus, carrying a group of Coptic Christians, in the southern parts of the Arab world’s most populous country.

Egyptian security forces are searching for the attackers.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Muslim leaders are condemning the killings, which come on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

AFP