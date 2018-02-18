Memorial service held for Tsvangirai

Mourners carry the coffin of Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change, at a memorial service in Harare, Zimbabwe on February 18, 2018. Photo: Philimon Bulawayo / REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for late Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was held in Harare on Sunday afternoon.



Tsvangirai will be buried in his rural home of Buhera, in eastern Zimbabwe, on Tuesday.

Political tensions within the MDC have created uncertainty about proceedings.

Tsvangirai's body arrived home from South Africa on Saturday to crowds of supporters.

AFP reports that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa praised Tsvangirai as an outstanding political figure who had endured political hardship and deserved his place in history.

"When we write the history of this country we cannot leave out the participation and role that the former prime minister played in the effort to entrench democratic values in this country," Mnangagwa said shortly after offering his condolences to Tsvangirai's family.

"He travelled a difficult journey and we should remember that."





eNCA