Mnangagwa rules out coalition government

File: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa reads a card during Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday. Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a coalition government. Photo: REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a coalition government.

That’s after meeting opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai at his home in Harare.

The ruling ZANU-PF and opposition, MDC ran a government of national unity for five years until 2013.

The two are likely to face off in a Presidential election this year.

Tsvangirai has been receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2016.

Mnangagwa says Tsvangirai is in good health.

“He is fine, he is recuperating very well and says he will soon again going back to for medical check-up in South Africa," says Mnagagwa.

eNCA