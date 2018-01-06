Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mnangagwa rules out coalition government

  • Africa
File: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa reads a card during Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday. Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a coalition government. Photo: REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a coalition government.

That’s after meeting opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai at his home in Harare.

The ruling ZANU-PF and opposition, MDC ran a government of national unity for five years until 2013.

READ: Military takeover legal: Zimbabwe court

The two are likely to face off in a Presidential election this year.

Tsvangirai has been receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2016.

READ: Mnangagwa dissolves his cabinet

Mnangagwa says Tsvangirai is in good health.

“He is fine, he is recuperating very well and says he will soon again going back to for medical check-up in South Africa," says Mnagagwa.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close