More staff at Beitbridge ahead of Zim elections

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Home Affairs has announced the deployment of additional staff to the Beitbridge border post to accommodate higher traveler volumes ahead of elections in Zimbabwe on Monday.

“37 officials have been deployed to Beit bridge from 26 July to 03 August 2018 to beef up existing human resource capacity,” the department said in a statement.

“To this end, we have opened extra workstations - same as during peak periods - to release pressure on the main operations,” reads the statement.

Zimbabweans head to the polls on Monday.

About 5, 5 million people are registered to vote in the historic elections.

