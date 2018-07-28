DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

More staff at Beitbridge ahead of Zim elections

  • South Africa
File: The Department of Home Affairs has announced the deployment of additional staff to the Beitbridge border post ahead of elections in Zimbabwe on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Home Affairs has announced the deployment of additional staff to the Beitbridge border post to accommodate higher traveler volumes ahead of elections in Zimbabwe on Monday.

“37 officials have been deployed to Beit bridge from 26 July to 03 August 2018 to beef up existing human resource capacity,” the department said in a statement.

READ: Fears that Zim elections won't be free and fair resurface

“To this end, we have opened extra workstations - same as during peak periods - to release pressure on the main operations,” reads the statement.

Zimbabweans head to the polls on Monday. 

About 5, 5 million people are registered to vote in the historic elections. 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close