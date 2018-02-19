Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Morgan Tsvangirai lying in state

  • Africa
Mourners gather around the coffin of Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC). Photo: Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE - Mourners will be able to view Morgan Tsvangirai's body in Harare on Monday.

A memorial service was held on Sunday.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer last week.

The 65-year-old former Prime Minister and longtime rival of former President Robert Mugabe was receiving treatment in a South African hospital.

READ: Memorial service held for Tsvangirai

He will receive a state funeral, but will not be buried at the country's National Heroes Acre.

The funeral is set to take place on Tuesday.

Political tensions within the MDC have created uncertainty about proceedings.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close