Morgan Tsvangirai lying in state

Mourners gather around the coffin of Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC). Photo: Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE - Mourners will be able to view Morgan Tsvangirai's body in Harare on Monday.

A memorial service was held on Sunday.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer last week.

The 65-year-old former Prime Minister and longtime rival of former President Robert Mugabe was receiving treatment in a South African hospital.

He will receive a state funeral, but will not be buried at the country's National Heroes Acre.

The funeral is set to take place on Tuesday.

Political tensions within the MDC have created uncertainty about proceedings.

