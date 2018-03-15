Motsoaledi calls for extraordinary SADC meeting on listeriosis

File: South African Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to brief the SADC's ministers on the deadly outbreak of listeriosis. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has called an extraordinary meeting with SADC ministers to discuss South Africa's deadly listeriosis outbreak.

Motsoaledi is expected to brief the region’s ministers on the deadly outbreak of the disease and the developments government has made to contain the disease.

Around 183 people have died from the foodborne disease.

Several neighbouring countries have suspended processed meat imports from South Africa.

The World Health Organisation has declared this the world's largest-ever outbreak of listeriosis.

SADC member countries are comprised of Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

On Tuesday, Namibia reported its first case of listeriosis since an outbreak erupted in South Africa.

A 41-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease on Monday and was being treated in a hospital in the capital Windhoek.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA